Prosperous driver who crashed while under the influence hid in a hedge

A man has been jailed for 11 months following a conviction for drink driving.

Evan Casey (22), with an address at 8 Anne Street, Prosperous, appeared at Naas District Court on July 18.

He was initially charged with dangerous driving (but this charge was withdrawn), with drink and drug driving and with driving without insurance at Oldmill Town, Kill on March 8 2015.

The court was told that, around 7.10pm on the day in question, Gardai were in the Kill area when a car crashed into a private property in the area. Mr Casey was the driver and left the car to hide in a hedge.

His solicitor, Tony Hanahoe, said he did not disguise himself very well.

He was taken to Naas Garda Station and a urine test showed he had a 43mg alcohol level.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said there was also the presence of cannabis in his system. Mr Casey pleaded guilty to drug driving and drink driving.

The court heard he had a number of convictions, most of them for road traffic offences, but also for theft and criminal damage.

Sgt Kelly said Mr Casey was serving a six month sentence which had been nanded down at Naas Circuit Court on June 25 this year.

He also had a previous conviction for driving without insurance.

Mr Hanahoe said his client had now stopped taking drugs.

Judge Zaidan said Mr Casey could have killed himself or others.

He jailed him for six months for drug driving and five months for drink driving, and disqualified him from driving for six years.