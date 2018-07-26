Another premises is broken into in Naas

The latest in a series of garden shed burglaries took place on Tuesday (July 24).

A number of items including power tools and a strimmer were removed from a garden shed adjacent to a house at Osberstown.

It happened some time between 10.30am and 5pm. The house alarm was activated suggesting that an attempt was made to break into the house as well.

The haul is valued at €500.

Gardai at Naas (phone 884300) are investigating.