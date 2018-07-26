Free heart checks for farmers coming to Kildare

Free heart health checks for farmers are coming to Monasterevin.

The Glanbia facility in the town will host Irish Heart Foundation nurses on Tuesday, September 4 and Wednesday, September 5, between 9.30am and 4.15pm.

Local farmers can pop in for a free heart health check from the qualified nurse. Cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose and weight will all be measured, with results given on the same day.

Those tested will also be offered practical tips and advice, and free repeat health checks after a year, plus follow-up support.

The initiative is part of a ‘Farmers Have Hearts’ initiative supported by the HSE. The checks are being carried out as part of a four-year study of approaches to helping farmers improve their cardiovascular health.

Research carried out by the irish Heart Foundation shows that more than 80% of Irish male farmers hav four or more risk factors for heart disease. They find it challenging to find time to look after their health and fit in a healthy lifestyle.

Checks will also be carried out at Glanbia branches in Waterford, Wexford, Offaly, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Laois and Cavan over the next few months.

To book a heart health check, contact Glanbis Customer Service on 1890 321321 or email agrisc@glanbia.com.