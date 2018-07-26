Kildare man found guilty of sex assault on three family members at Naas Circuit Court

A jury at Naas Circuit Court has found a Kildare man guilty of a number sexual assault charges.

The man, who is in his early fifties, was found guilty of assaults on young three female family members, over a number of years.

He denied all the charges.

On the seventh day of the trial this morning, the jury returned after starting its deliberations yesterday.

It recorded a guilty verdict on 45 charges and a not guilty verdict in 11 of the charges.

As the guilty verdicts were being read out, the man became emotional and shouted out that he had never put his hand down the victims’ clothes.

His defence team asked that the case be put back to November to allow for a Probation Services report and a psychological report.

Judge Eoin Garavan also allowed a free legal aid report on any other “reasonable” aspect of the case.

The man was remanded on bail.

There were legal discussions on whether he should be asked to stay out of a named town, in addition to a condition that he not have contact with any of the injured parties or witnesses in the case.

Judge Garavan ordered only that he not have contact with any of the injured parties or witnesses in the case.

In the previous days of the trial, the court heard that evidence of assaults on the girls, who are now in their early to late twenties, which took place in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The case began Naas Circuit Court on July 19.

Judge Garavan spent an hour summing up the evidence yesterday, and issued a number of legal warnings to the 12-person jury on the nature of evidence they could and could not take into account.

These relate to inappropriate sexual touching, including incidents which took place at the accused’s parental home, between 1996 and 2004, approximately.

The man “robustly” maintained his innocence at all times. While he always said there was “horseplay” with his nieces and that there were hugs in the presence of their grandmother, he denied inappropriate touching or putting his tongue down the mouth of some of the accused.

The girls made complaints in 2014 and 2015.

Following discussions between legal representatives yesterday, a number of the initial 89 charges were dropped.

The judge advised the jury that a unanimous decision was needed by it.

When the jury resumed consideration of the evidence this morning, it sought clarification on an apparent inconsistency in the numbering of one of the many charges.

Judge Garvan complimented the jury on spotting the inconsistency, stating they were alert during the case.

He thanked them for their work and excused them from jury service for seven years.

The jury resumed its consideration of the evidence at 10.45 am this morning, having retired for an hour or so yesterday afternoon.

At 12.10 pm, it indicated it had reached a verdict.

There are reporting restrictions on the case, which means, in this case, that neither the man nor the injured party can be named.