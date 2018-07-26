There is relatively little overcrowding again today at Naas Hospital, for the second day running.

There are four patients on trolleys - the same number as yesterday - having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.

This is again the second lowest figure for overcrowding in public hopsitals within the eastern region, behind St. James's Hospital.

In Portlaoise Hospital, there are 9 patients on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore is 28, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation