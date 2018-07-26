Frustration over ongoing delay with Newbridge Traffic Management plan

There is much frustration with local councillors over the lack of progression on an investment plan for Newbridge.

SEE ALSO: Long awaited Newbridge Traffic Plan given green light

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on July 18, Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy and Cllr Mark Lynch both asked Kildare County Council for an update on the promised Traffic Management Plan for the town.

The project is vital for the future planning of the town.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) presented a draft plan to council members in February, and Cllr McLoughlin Healy requested a report be done up showing what has been achieved since the green light was given.

She said it is perplexing and disappointing that there has been no contact with the NTA since.

Cllr Mark Lynch said the plan was anticipated for May.

A Kildare County Council official said the Director of Services has been in touch with the NTA, and the council are waiting on a reply.

The council said they can formally write to the NTA and put forward a question to get some updates.

SEE ALSO: Councillors frustrated at delays on Newbridge and Kildare town design plans