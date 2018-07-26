Another fine day for Co. Kildare but rain will arrive later

County Kildare will generally be warm and dry today with sunny spells, as will the eastern half of Ireland. It will be cloudier further west with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places.

Met Eireann say the rain will gradually spread over the eastern half the country this evening and early tonight. Highest temperatures of 19 celsius in the west to 26 degrees in the east with moderate to fresh southerly breezes.

Tonight, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect the eastern half of the country. It will become mainly dry further west with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, mildest in the east.