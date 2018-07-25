Jury to consider verdict in Kildare family sex assault case

A jury at Naas Circuit Court has retired to consider the evidence in a sexual assault case brought against a Kildare man.

The man, who is in his early fifties, is accused of the assaults on young female family members, over a number of years, when they were at their grandmother’s home.

He robustly denies the charges.

The assaults on the girls, who are now in their early to late twenties, are alleged to have taken place in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The case has been running at Naas Circuit Court since July 19 and at least nine witnesses have given evidence.

Today, counsel for prosecution and defence, made their final submissions.

Judge Eoin Garavan spent an hour summing up the evidence, and issued a number of legal warnings to the 12-person jury on the nature of evidence they could and could not take into account.

This included advising them to take into account the delay in the report of the allegations to Gardai

The man said he is innocent of all of the charges.

They relate to inappropriate sexual touching, including incidents which took place at the accused’s parental home, between 1996 and 2004, approximately.

In the case of one of the girls, there are 38 alleged offences, which included touching of the vagina.

These took place when the girl was aged between six or seven and 11.

There were 17 charges in relation to another girl and one in relation to a cousin.

The prosecution, represented by Dan Boland JC, said that these took place over a long period but the accused said that he was not living at his parents’ home for much of the time.

He also said he was working long hours for much of the period and in his defence, evidence was given by a former employer and his brother, who said that they drove him to and from work for good parts of this time.

The prosecution alleges that when the man was ultimately confronted by a family member about the assaults that he moved away from where he was living.

The court also heard that the accused went “very quiet” when initially confronted by a sister of his but the accused said that he initially did not know what they were talking about.

The prosecution case included the fact that the man left a family party when confronted by one of the accused and they argued that it suggested guilt. The accused said that he left because he did not want trouble.

The jury has been advised by Judge Garavan, and heard submissions from Mr Boland for the prosecution and Ciaran O’Loughlin SC, for defence, as to how to assess the evidence: and whether various elements of the evidence corroborated or was consistent with the charges against the accused .

The accused, for his part, said be believed the allegations were made against him, because the alleged injured parties want some family land.

The jury was told that, at the point after complaints had been made to the Gardai, the accused told one of the complainants to get off his site. She replied that “it was not in your name yet.”

The defence said the accused “robustly” maintained his innocence at all times. While he always said there was “horseplay” with his nieces and that there were hugs in the presence of their grandmother, he denied inappropriate touching or putting his tongue down the mouth of some of the accused.

The delay in making the complaints was explained by the fact that initially the girls, though close, said nothing to each other.

They did not want to upset their family or grandmother, the court heard.

It was not until 2014 that the complaints by some of the women were made. In another case, it was 2015.

Following discussions between legal representatives, a number of the initial 89 charges were dropped today.

The consideration of the evidence by the jury will continue tomorrow, Thursday, July 25.