Three-car collision in Newbridge causing delays

A collision involving three cars is causing delays in Newbridge this afternoon.

The incident happened near Brennan’s Garage on the Ballymany road.

Gardaí are unsure whether anyone was injured in the accident.

Elsewhere according to AA Roadwatch, gardaí are dealing with a single vehicle collision on the M7 southbound between J9 Naas North and J10 Naas South.

Traffic is heavy southbound on the N7 from J7 Kill past J9 Naas North.

However, the vehicle is off the road and all lanes are open.

