Knife held up to Kildare town shop staff member during attempted burglary

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on an attempted burglary at a shop in Kildare town.

SEE ALSO: Kildare town businessman issues warning after DreamCloud shop held at knifepoint

A man entered the DreamCloud vape shop on Claregate Street yielding a knife between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Monday, July 23.

The man threatened a member of staff to give him money from the till.

He used the knife to try open the till, and then held the knife up to the shop assistant before fleeing the scene.

He left empty handed. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The man was described as tall, around 6’2 in height, and was wearing a black/grey t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare town gardai on 045 527 730.