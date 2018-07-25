Woman's handbag snatched from car in Maynooth after withdrawing cash

A woman’s handbag was taken from her car in Maynooth last Monday, July 23.

At approximately 4pm, the woman withdrew cash from a machine in a local shoppiong centre.

She returned to her car, and left the handbag on the seat of her blue ford for a second when a man opened the passenger door and snatched it.

The man fled in a green Toyota Avensus.

The car was later recovered in Maynooth business park, and the handbag was found but the money was gone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Maynooth on 01 629 2380.