Kildare man's lake death is not suspicious

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a Naas man in the Blessington lakes at the weekend.

It is understood that the body of a male, aged 62, was recovered from the lakes on Sunday morning.

According to Blessington Boat Rescue’s Facebook page it was contacted by the gardai on Saturday at 10.50pm to conduct a search.

A body was taken from the water the following day. Members of the Garda Water Unit as well as the Garda helicopter were deployed during the search, which resumed at 8.30 on Sunday morning.

Blessington Boat Rescue thanked all of the agencies involved in the search, including the Gardai, ESB lake warden and the Avon Ri adventure Centre.