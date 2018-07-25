Man verbally abused and spat on outside Kildare bank

Gardaí in Athy are appealing for information on an assault that took place in the town last Thursday, July 19.

At around 10:30am, a man was standing outside AIB bank link on Duke Street, when another man became verbally abusive to him.

The man spat in his face and fled the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 059 863 4210.