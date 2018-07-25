Big drop in overcrowding at Naas Hospital

There has been a sizeable reduction in overcrowding at Naas Hospital today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 4 patients being treated at the facility today - compared with 19 yesterday.

This means that Naas is among the least overcrowded hospitals in the eastern region. However there are no patients on trolleys at St. James's Hospital. At the same time Tallaght is one of the worst hospitals for overcrowding today, with 32 patients on trolleys.

There are 31 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and the figure for Portlaoise is 8.