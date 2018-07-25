Award for Naas businessman who launched Cannonball

Alan Bannon, founder of Cannonball Ireland based in Tougher Business Park in Naas was awarded the prestigious “Best Fundraising Event” award at the National Event Industry Awards at Citywest Hotel on Friday July 20. Over 500 event industry professionals attended and the evening was teeming with excitement and live entertainment as the 27 winners were announced.

Cannonball has already raised €960,000 for Irish charities and this is a very special year for Ireland’s supercar spectacle as the 10th anniversary of the event approaches and the milestone of €1,000,000 raised Irish charities will be broken. A world record will also be attempted this year on the Wild Atlantic Way as all Cannonballers reunite for the ultimate supercar road-trip.

Cannonball, the largest organised road trip in Europe, is set to roll on September 7 – 9 with over 190,000 people expected to line the streets all around Ireland. Top mark cars including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maseratti, Rolls Royce and Bentley will blaze a trail through Dublin, Cavan, Donegal, Mayo, Spanish Point, Blarney, Cork, Tramore, Kilkenny and Wexford taking in Ireland’s Ancient East, Hidden Heartlands and Wild Atlantic Way.

The official charity of Cannonball 2018 will be Ireland’s 24-hour listening service for children and young people, Childline. The Childline service answers over 380,000 contacts from children and young people across Ireland each year who may feel lonely, hurt or anxious, or who may simply wish to chat about their day. Childline volunteers listen to, support and empower children and young people, even when it may seem as though there is no-one else to listen. A call to Childline can change a child’s life.