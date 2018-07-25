Car crashes into Kildare roundabout

The condition of the drivers of a car which crashed into the roundabout at Barberstown Cross during last night is unknown.

Around 8.00pm this morning, the car was wedged into the sculpture on the roundabout which links Maynooth, Straffan, Clane and Celbridge.

It appears as if the vehicle was coming from the Maynooth direction.

Gardai at Celbridge said they did not know the medical condition of the occupant/s of the car.

They told the Leader around 9.30am this morning that the accident happened during the night.