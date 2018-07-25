A sunny day for County Kildare

A dry sunny day is on the cards for County Kildare. In fact much of the country will be dry today with sunny spells, with the best of the sunshine in eastern counties. There is the chance of a few showers in the west, mainly across parts of Connacht and west Ulster. It will become warm with top temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees. Southerly winds will be mostly light to moderate but will strengthen along the Atlantic seaboard later in the day.

Met Eireann says it will be dry across much of the country overnight with good clear spells in the east. However, thicker cloud is expected across the west of the country and there is the chance of rain developing along the west coast towards dawn on Thursday. Minimum temperatures will range from 12 to 15 degrees with southerly winds increasing strong to near gale force along the Atlantic seaboard.