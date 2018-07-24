Kildare property watch: Kildare town land sale expected to fetch €290,000

The sale of a parcel of land at Newtown, Kildare town, is expected to fetch some €290,000.

Jordan Auctioneers are bringing to the market c.23.6 acres at Newtown, Kildare for sale by private treaty.

The subject lands front the R415 Kildare to Nurney Road, c 2km south of Kildare town. The M7 motorway is located 1km north of the lands and is accessed via Junction 13 (Kildare).

The lands are laid out in one block, currently in two divisions. It is all in grass with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout. The lands are classified in the soils of Co Kildare as ‘Fontstown Series’ which is considered good quality and suitable for a wide number of uses.

The parcel for sale is outside any zoned area but lands directly opposite are within the Local Area Plan for Kildare town 2012 – 2018.

Jordans are quoting €290,000 for the lands and additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan on 045 433550.