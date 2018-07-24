There are 15 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency departmment.

That is a lot less than the 35 patients on trolleys at the Mater Hospital - the most overcrowded facility in the eastern region. But in St. James's Hospital there is just one patient being treated on a trolley.

There are no patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and 25 are on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital.