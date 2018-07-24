Lidl seeks planning permission to build second Naas store

Lidl have applied to Kildare County Council to build a second store in Naas.

Lidl Ireland GmbH is seeking permission to construct a licensed, discount foodstore with a gross internal area of 2,207sqms at the junction of Maudlins Avenue and Dublin Road, Naas.

The plans incorporate an off-licence area and three ancillary, retail/service units in a corner block rising to two storeys, within a neighbour centre arrangement which includes enhanced public realm and pedestrian permeability including a pedestrian crossing on Maudlins Avenue.

A single point of vehicular access and egress would be on Maudlins Avenue.

The development includes car parking and cycle parking; all hard and soft landscaping and boundary treatment; ancillary mechanical plant; trolley bay structure; ancillary signage including double sided; illuminated, totem signs and other signage associated with the foodstore and retail/service units; ESB substation building; and all necessary site development works including retaining structures; services including all drainage and related underground works and ground works at this site.

Lidl already have a store at Newhall, Naas.

Submissions are sought by August 23 2018. A decision is due September 13 2018.