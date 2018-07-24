Concerns raised over massive proposed housing development in Newbridge

Local councillors have expressed concern over plans for a massive proposed Newbridge residential development of 281 homes comprising 167 apartments, 114 houses and a creche.

Stennock Ltd wants to build the development at The Paddocks, Morristownbiller and Cornelscourt at Station Road. Plans have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on July 18, some councillors expressed concerns about the development.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said her concerns were around sewage and traffic. She said the Newbridge interceptor sewerage project should be finished first.

She added that Sexes’ Bridge is not able to carry traffic already there.

Cllr Murty Aspell said his concerns were around traffic. He said there is already a vast amount of traffic on Station Road.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said it was premature to be considering this until the Traffic Management Plan is done, and then it could be factored in.

Cllr Joanne Pender said she was concerned by the distribution of open space on the land, the majority centred around the middle. She said the developers don’t seem to be looking at the mind of a family.

Cllr Mark Stafford said there would be an impact on The Meadows estate and Morristown Wood.

He said members should have a separate meeting and prepare a report for An Bord Pleanála.

Cllr Sean Power said there is an urgency of progressing the Town Management Plan.

If approved, the apartments would be built in five three/four storey blocks. The houses comprise 16 detached homes, 76 semi-detached and 22 terraced buildings.

The development also includes 460 car parking spaces, 406 bicycle parking spaces, public open spaces and completion of streets and link roads.

The council said a written report is needed from members by July 27. A decision is due by October 1.