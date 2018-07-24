Sallins area hit by "rats and anti social behaviour" to be cleaned

Kildare County Council have promised to clean up a piece of land at Sallins.

Sallins-based councillor Carmel Kelly asked the council to provide an undertaking to clean the land on the Clane side of the town.

Cllr. Kelly said the site which is located between a retail business and the Castlesize area, is owned by the council and needs to be cleaned and maintained.

“It has become a haven for rats and anti social behaviour,” Cllr. Kelly told a Naas Municipal District meeting.