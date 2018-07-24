Dry and sunny with no rain in Co. Kildare today

It will be mainly dry today, with bright or sunny spells and just a few isolated showers, mainly along west and northwest coasts.

Met Eireann say it will be cooler and fresher than the last couple of days, with maximum temperatuers of 16 to 22 celsius and it will be warmest in the east and southeast.

Winds will be mostly mostly light, southwesterly in direction, with sea breezes developing along the east coast.

Tonight will be dry in most areas, with clear spells, but a little patchy rain and drizzle will develop along west and southwest coasts by morning. Minimum temperatures 9 to 13 Celsius, in light mainly south to southwest winds.