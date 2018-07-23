Median prices vary in county Kildare indicates latest figures

The median price of a house in county Kildare has grew 6.2% between May 2017 and May 2018.

While not all of the transactions for May of this year may not be yet available figures - they are provisional - from the Central Statistics Office Residential Property Price Index on published on July 20 show that the median price grew to €265,381, up €15,381, the third highest median in the State after Dublin and Wicklow.

The median is the mid price in the range which means that half of all properties sold were below this price and half above it.

There were 241 Kildare sales in May 2017 and 136 recorded for May this year, so far, subject to the CSO advice that not all transactions may be yet recorded.

Within that figure, prices differ from area to area and between new and existing houses.

Leinster Leader analysis suggests that county average of the median prices for existing houses for first time owner occupiers, for the first five months of 2018 was €227,650, which was 70% of that for newly built houses, €324,075.

Within the county, we look at figures provided by the CSO for areas based on Eircodes.

Again the CSO said it was looking at median rather than mean price which can be distorted very expensive properties.

The most affordable areas are in the south with the median prices of all sales from January to May this year in the Athy area at €145,000. Half of the buyers were former owner occupiers while 30% were first time owner occupiers.

Move to Monasterevin, the median was €212,000 and here 46% were first time buyers compared to 42% previous owners.

In the Curragh the median was €262,500 and 67% were former owners while 28% were first time buyers.

In Newbridge the median price was €242,000 and 32% were first time buyers.

Naas was more expensive at €305,000. Here 56% were former owners and 33% were first time buyers.

Celbridge was, at €340,000, the most expensive. There, 57% were previous owners and 35% were first time buyers.