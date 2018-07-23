Stylish Hannah scoops best dressed at the Curragh racecourse

Hannah Crosse was the winner of the Boodles Most Stylish Lady in association with Powerscourt Resort & Spa and evoke.ie on Saturday, July 21.

The fashion competition was part of the Darley Irish Oaks Day at the Curragh Racecourse and was a wonderful occasion for both racing and fashion fans as one of the most glamorous race days in the Irish racing calendar

Hannah, from Tipperary, was wearing Tina Griffen design dress, shoes from LK Bennett and hat from carol kennedy millinery.

She won the ultimate Boodles experience with a champagne appointment at the exclusive Grafton Street store along with a prize up to the value of €5,000 from their fabulous collection together with a two night’s VIP stay in the palatial 5 star Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa’s Presidential suite, with dinner in SIKA Restaurant, a sumptuous Afternoon Tea in the newly refurbished Sugar Loaf Lounge on one day, two treatments in the award winning ESPA spa, one year membership of Powerscourt’s spectacular Leisure Club