19 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are 17 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, making it one of the worst hospitals for overcrowding in the eastern region.

Only one hospital in the region has more patients in trolleys - 19 at Beaumont Hospital on Dublin's northside.

At Portlaoise Hospital there are 15 people on trolleys while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 17, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.