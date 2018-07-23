Music and craic at the Naas races this week

Naas Racecourse will host their final racing and summer barbecue evening this Wednesday (July 25) with music from Bunoscionn.

Bunoscionn are a local Kildare band that have found themselves playing at some of the best festivals in Ireland including Electric Picnic, Spirit of Folk, Knockanstockan, Sunflowerfest all while performing various different shows. The popular traditional band will take to the stage after the last race to entertain racegoers.

On the track the feature race of the day is the Listed Yeomanstown Stud EBF Stakes. Naas Racecourse also welcome two new sponsors to the card, O’Neill & Co Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers and Conlans Group. O’Neill & Co will sponsor The O’Neill & Co Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers Maiden and Conlans Group will sponsor The 182 Always In Reach Conlans Naas & Limerick Handicap. Conlans Group have recently become official Car Partners to Naas Racecourse and throughout the summer a range of BMW’s, Jaguars Land Rovers and Peugeots have been showcased in the enclosure area.

This is the final summer barbecue, racing & music evening of the season at Naas and provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy a social evening with friends, family or work colleagues. The first race goes to post at 5.50pm. General admission, beer & burger tickets and Panoramic restaurant tickets are available to purchase at www.naasracecourse.com or call 045 897391.