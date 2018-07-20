Art exhibition opens at Knockanally today

The Wild Acre Gallery is a start-up, Kildare based art project, launching its inaugural art exhibition this weekend (Friday July 20 to Sunday July 22) at Knockanally House, the first of a series of exhibitions nationwide. Kevin McSherry, the artist behind The Wild Acre’s debut exhibition, has represented Ireland as part of the Alliance francaise's 'Alliance en Resonance' cultural exhibition in Paris. His work has also been displayed in the Louvre Museum and the British Embassy in Paris. He illustrates for The Wall Street Journal, The Irish Times and the Chamber of Commerce in Japan. The themes that he explores are those that make his imagination take flight - that which makes him marvel or laugh out loud, or to commemorate some historical family deed from the awed viewpoint of his childhood.

McSherry has shared his inspiration behind ‘Untold Stories’, musing that “each of my paintings has, and is, a story. The paintings will reveal themselves with time; not only to others but often to me also. Some stories are told directly as a report about a fact but others reveal a deeper truth, more hidden; like a parable - and will only do so to one who is willing to listen closely. Each painting can take from a few hours to many months to complete; meandering through many changes - like a river traversing changing terrain - until it finally reaches its endpoint.

The launch on Friday July 20 at 7pm in Knockanally is admission free, and will have a wine reception, live music, and of course, over fifty mind blowing art pieces. McSherry’s original art work, as well as signed, framed prints will be available to purchase throughout the exhibition.