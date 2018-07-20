Foul play not suspected after body found in Naas apartment

Naas gardai do not suspect foul play following the discovery of the body of a man in the town this week.

The remains of the 36 year old, understood to be Irish but not from the Naas area, were found at an apartment in Slí Cluain Aoibhinn, Craddockstown, on June 18.

Gardai were summoned to the scene after somebody called to the address but was unable to gain access at about 3pm.

The premises was entered after the gardai arrived and the man was found inside. It’s believed he had been living alone.

It is understood that the man had been dead for a considerable period of time.

A technical examination of the scene followed and the body was removed for a post mortem examination to be conducted at the nearby Naas Hospital.