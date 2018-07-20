Table quiz for new Naas drama group is on tonight

A new drama group, the Cill Dara Drama Society, has been formed in Naas and will stage their first play in autumn.

Dates have yet to be finalised, but their inaugural presentation is likely to take place at the town hall theatre in Kilcullen on September 5 and 6.

But funds must be raised to pay for the staging of The Ghost of Donadea Forest, written by Portlaoise man Francis O’Rourke. Founding Member Cáit Cusack is encouraging as many people as possible to support the event. It takes place tonight at the Naas GAA centre, starting at 8.30 and a table of four is €40. Businesses and individuals have contributed spot prizes for the event.