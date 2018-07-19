Appeal for information on three men seen fleeing Clane home after break-in
House was unoccupied at the time
Gardaí in Clane are appealing for information on three men seen fleeing an unoccupied house in Clane last week.
On Thursday last, July 12 at approximately 5:40pm, a house in Hemingway Park was the subject of a break-in.
Neighbours were alerted by an alarm, and three males left the scene in a dark coloured car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clane gardaí on 045 868 262.
