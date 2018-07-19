Appeal for information on three men seen fleeing Clane home after break-in

Gardaí in Clane are appealing for information on three men seen fleeing an unoccupied house in Clane last week.

On Thursday last, July 12 at approximately 5:40pm, a house in Hemingway Park was the subject of a break-in.

Neighbours were alerted by an alarm, and three males left the scene in a dark coloured car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clane gardaí on 045 868 262.