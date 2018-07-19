Turf, whiskey and black pudding ham - Kildare's Brady Family launches raft of new Irish flavours

Fancy some turf with your ham sandwich? Or the taste of a snifter of whiskey across your lunchtime sandwich.

Timahoe company Brady Family Ham today launched three new Irish flavours as well as announcing a €1 million investment in the brand by owners O’Brien Fine Foods.

Olivia Deegan and Kayla-Rose were pictured with Lola a Labradoodle at the Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park, Rathangan, Co Kildare where Brady Family Ham marked the launch of its new product range

The new flavours – Twice Turf Smoked, Black Pudding Spiced and Whiskey Marmalade Glazed – have been developed through partnerships with food producers including New Ross-based Wexford Preserves and West Cork’s Spice O’Life.

All the company’s pork is sourced from Irish farms and prepared at its site in Timahoe. They employ 500 people and produce for both the domestic and export markets.

Their new range is inspired by the unique tastes of Ireland. “Our new flavours are a celebration of the unique ingredients, recipes and tastes of this island. We know our customers want new food experiences that mesh with their desire for produce that is not only fresh and crafted with care, but made in Ireland,” said John O’Brien, managing director of O’Brien Fine Foods.

Brady Family Ham are well-known as the sponsor of the Kildare football team.

Johnny Judge (tour guide) catches a sod from Olivia Deegan at the Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park, Rathangan, Co Kildare where Brady Family Ham marked the launch of its new product range