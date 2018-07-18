Man found lying on ground after assault in Monasterevin

Gardaí in Monasterevin are appealing for information on a serious assault that took place in the town last weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday July 14, at approximately 1:45am, a man was found lying on the footpath on the Dublin Road, Monasterevin by members of the public.

Gardaí were called to the scene, and the man was subsequently hospitalised following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monasterevin gardaí on 045525322.