Homes are broken into in Kill

Burglaries at two addresses in Kill are being investigated by gardai in Naas.

One happened at a house on the northern (Rathcoole) end of the village on July 12.

The culprit got into the dining room through a window, although nothing was stolen. The break-in took place between 6pm-7.45pm

The second house broken into is in St. Patrick's Park.The occupant returned on July 9 to find the window in the rear patio door has been smashed between 1.50pm and 5.50pm. Again, nothing seems to have been taken.