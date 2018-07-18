Naas residences targeted by burglars

Two residences in Naas have been targeted for burglary.

A sum of cash was taken from a house at Oakfield Heights on July 9. A back door window was smashed to gain entry between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

At a house in Broadfield View, a Dell laptop was robbed sometime between 11pm on July 11 and 7am on July 12. It was taken from an unsecured vehicle parked outside.

Any information about either incident should be given to Naas gardai (phone 884300).