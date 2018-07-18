Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

There are less patients awaiting treatment on trolleys at Naas Hospital today. Overcrowding is worst in the eastern area today at the Mater Hospital where 21 patients are on trolleys.

A dozen people are on trolleys at Naas Hospital - less than yesterday's figure of 19.

On Monday there were no patients on trolleys at the hospital.

At Portlaoise Hospital today there are 12 patients on trolleys while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 25.