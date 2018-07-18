Deaths in Kildare - July 18, 2018

John Duffy, Beaufield Close, Maynooth.

July 14. Peacefully at TLC nursing home, Maynooth, beloved husband of the late Margaret, deeply regretted by his loving sons David and Michael, daughter Sue Anne, brother, sisters, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's funeral home, Prosperous. Removal on Wednesday today at 10:30am to Rathcoffey Church arriving for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Patrick (Pe) McGlynn, St. Patrick's Terrace, Naas.

July 17. Father of the late Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mairéad (Ray), son Paul, daughter Trassa, brothers Nicky, Tony, Thomas and Oliver, sisters Miriam and Anna, son-in-law Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Sean Hyland, St. Mary's Park, Leixlip / Maynooth / Navan, Meath.

July 17. Peacefully at T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, deeply regretted by his loving wife Nuala, daughters Siobhan & Eileen, sons John & Edward, daughters in law Lisa & Jenny, sons in law Johnny & Larry, grandchildren, sisters Maureen & Lil, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his daughter Eileen's residence in St. Mary's Park, Leixlip, on Wednesday from 6-9pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Reginald Campbell Stuart Heggie, Maynooth / Enniskerry, Wicklow

July 15. Peacefully, in his 89th year, at Dargle Valley Nursing Home, Enniskerry, beloved husband of the late Caroline Rita Heggie (née Latham), much loved father of James and loving father-in-law of Gwen; he will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday, July 20, at 2.45 o’c., following prayers at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray to St. Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, Enniskerry, arriving for Funeral Service at 3.30 o’c.