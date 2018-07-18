The weather will be dry and sunny today in Co. Kildare

Met Eireann is predicting another dry day for Co. Kildare with sunny spells.

There will be a good deal of cloud today, but some sunny spells will develop at times. It will be dry in most places, with just a few scattered light showers. Top temperatures will be between 17 and 20 degrees centigrade. There will be light variable, mainly west winds with sea breezes near coasts.

Tonight will be dry and near calm, with clear spells at times in most places. A few inland mist patches by dawn. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 C.