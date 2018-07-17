New restaurant at former McDonald's site in Naas set for autumn opening

The latest restaurant to arrive in Naas will open in October or November.

The 101 Gastro Grill will be run by husband and wife team Peter and Sabrina Macari, who operate the Rustic Italian restaurant and bar at South Main Street, Naas, will employ 15 to 20 people, including part time staff.

Rustic in Naas employs about 30.

The Macari family also run Alvitos and Rustic in Leixlip and have a long association with the restaurant a food business in Co. Kildare. The family's Da Vinci’s restaurant in Leixlip will celebrate its 25th anniversary in September - before the new venture is launched.

Peter says Gastro Grill will serve comfort food with craft beers.

“It will have the same setting and tone as rustic with an emphasis on art deco (a decor style popular in the 1930s). The emphasis will be on posh fish and chips and gourmet burgers. It will be family friendly and high quality from the first bite to the last,” said Mr. Macari.

He added: “Naas is a great town from a business point of view; it’s dynamic and is set to grow substantially and I believe the day time trade will grow.”

It will be located at the former McDonald's which closed on April 30 2017.