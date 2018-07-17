Big rise in overcrowding at Naas hospital

There has been a steep rise in overcrowding levels at Naas Hospital.

A total of 19 patients have been admitted through the accident and emergency department at the hospital today.

There were no patients on trolleys at the hospital yesterday.

This is the highest number of any hospital in the eastern region except Tallaght Hospital where there are 28 patients on trolleys.

There are 8 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 22 at Tullamore Hospital.