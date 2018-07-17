Thieves target Co. Kildare children charity
Heartless thieves have targeted the Barrettstown charity in Ballymore overnight.
The charity helps children affected by serious illness and their families.
Equipment, including a quad bike, with a total estimated value of €4,000 was stolen from the premises, previously known as Barretstown Castle between midnight and 8.30am this morning.
According the gardai the quad bike has an estimated value of €1,200.
Also stolen was Ford Transit van. The vehicle was stolen from the site and, it’s believed, was used to transport the equipment, which included two chainsaws and a power washer.
The keys of a second Ford transit van were stolen also.
The stolen van has a 07 C 27783 registration.
Naas gardai (884300) are seeking information from anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area.
