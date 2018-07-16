Kildare water mains pipe burst identified in Celbridge

A burst pipe which led to water shortages in Celbridge town over the last two days is scheduled to be fixed tomorrow, a spokesperson for Irish Water told the Leinster Leader this morning.

Taps were dry from yesterday, Sunday, after a reported burst water main along the avenue to Castletown House from the town centre. It is understood the burst was near trees along the avenue, regularly used by walkers at Castletown Demesne.

Following reports that Irish Water had people examining the situation this morning, the company told the Leader: “The 12’’ mains burst yesterday, the burst has now been isolated and water is being back fed from an alternative 6’’ pipe. Water supply should be back to normal, or currently returning to the majority of customers however some customers may be experiencing a reduction in water pressure. The leak is scheduled to be fixed tomorrow allowing supply to return to normal.”