Four motorists clocked speeding over 155kph on M4 by Kildare gardai

FCPN's issued

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Four motorists clocked speeding over 155kph on M4 by Kildare gardai

Four motorists have been issued with fixed charge penalty notices after they were caught speeding on the motorway last night.

Naas Roads Policing Unit say they detected a number of high speeders on the M4, including a car travelling at 161kph.