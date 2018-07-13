Tommy Deegan celebrates 70 years with Ballymore Eustace Concert Band

The Ballymore Eustace Concert Band participated in the All Ireland Senior Band Championships a fortnight ago. The band won the Intermediate Championships in their first time to enter and have been highly recommended in the senior categories.

Special mention must go to Poppa Band Bear Tommy Deegan who celebrated his 70th anniversary playing with the band recently . Yes, 70 years playing with the BME Band when it was the Wolfe Tone Brass & Reed Band, to the current Ballymore Eustace Concert Band, from marching band to stand up/sit down and entertain at every forum in Ireland!

It was also his 78th birthday on Saturday, June 30, the day the band played in the Hippodrome at Russborough recently, for the Ninette de Valois Festival in Blessington.

An amazing man, he plays trumpet alongside his brother Eamonn, his nieces and nephews and cousin Frank, but has also played with his grandson and daughter, and grand nephew — what an incredible history he has had with the Ballymore Band!

"He never misses a gig and is a great mentor and example to our younger players. Congrats Tommy from all in the band,​" said niece Eimear Deegan.

Best wishes to the Band this weekend, they are a continuous source of pride in our parish, and bring much joy and entertainment to the community. Plus the Bandhall is a superb amenity to all.