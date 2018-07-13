Calm and cloudy today in Co. Kildare

Today will be calm and cloudy across Co.Kildare with a top temperature of 20 degrees centigrade.

Met Eireann says it will brighten up later and most places will stay dry.

The highest temperatures in Leinster will be 22 or 23 degrees centigrade generally, but it will be a little fresher and cooler in coastal areas.

Most places will again be dry tonight with lowest temperatures 11 to 13 centigrade in light to moderate southerly breezes.