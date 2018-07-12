Man allegedly threw axe at door of Athy house, court hears

A case involving allegations against a 33-year-old man who allegedly wielded an axe in an incident in Athy is being considered by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Ger Murnane, with an address at Churchtown South, Athy, appeared before Athy District Court on July 10.

When Mr Murnane's case was called, Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said the file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and is “being considered by the DPP”.

Sgt Kelly said Mr Murnane is charged with public order and criminal damage offences at Churchtown South, Athy, on April 10 2018. In addition, he is charged with having an implements under the firearms legislation.

The State is alleging that that Mr Murnane called to the property of a neighbour and damaged the front door, threatening someone inside.

It is also alleged that he returned to the scene of the incident with an axe and threw it at the door of the property.

Judge Desmond Zaidan put back the matter until September 11, for the DPP to make up its mind on how to proceed.