Kildare man jailed for driving without car insurance

A 29-year-old man with a conviction and a previous driving disqualification was jailed at Athy District Court.

At the July 10 sitting of the court, Gerard Knee, with an address at Canal Side, Athy, was jailed for a total of 10 months after the court heard he was found driving without insurance while banned from driving at the time.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said that gardai stopped Mr Knee’s car at Canal Side, Athy, on May 24, 2016.

He had no insurance and no driving licence.

Sgt Kelly said that Mr Knee was disqualified from driving at the time of this offence on May 24, 2016.

Tim Kennelly, solicitor representing Mr Knee, said that his client lived in a mobile home at the end of a cul de sac at Canal Side.

His child had tonsilitis and he had to take him to hospital.

At this point, Judge Desmond Zaidan said that this excuse could be added to a book of excuses which could be produced from the explanations produced in court for various offences.

Mr Knee was driving a black 2012 registered Volkswagen Passat at the time.

Sgt Kelly said there were there was a previous conviction and Mr Knee was disqualified from driving at the time.

Before that he had received a three month jail sentence and a four year driving disqualification at Tullamore Circuit Court after he was convicted for dangerous driving.

Judge Zaidan said that he had to take the case seriously because if Mr Knee was to knock someone down there could be a lifetime of pain for the loved ones of someone deceased.

Mr Kennelly said Mr Knee had €3,000 as a gesture of remorse and proposed that his client could pay that and do community service.

The judge asked if Mr Knee could pay €5,000 but was told Mr Knee did not have that.

He proposed remanding him in custody to Tuesday, July 17, “that or the full monty, he doesn’t have to consent”.

Mr Knee was not prepared to do that.

Judge Zaidan jailed him for five months for driving without a licence and five months, consecutive, for driving without insurance.

He banned him from driving for six years, ordered him to resit the driving test at the end of the ban period and not to apply for a driving licence until after the ban period was completed.