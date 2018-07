Gardaí in Kildare are investigating an incident of arson that took place outside a home in Sallins.

In the early hours of Sunday July 8, at approximately 1:45am, a car was set on fire in the Millbrook area of Sallins.

Gardaí say firefighters attended the scene and fire was extinguished.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on 045884300.