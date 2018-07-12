Gardaí in Naas investigating burglaries at Lawlor's Hotel and McAuley Place
Appeal for information
Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information on two burlgaries that took place in the town.
On Wednesday July 4 at approximately 5:30pm, a male entered McAuley Place community centre on the Sallins Road.
Access was gained through an open window, and two laptops and a digital camera were stolen.
On the same day between 10-10:15pm, a male entered Lawlor’s Hotel at Poplar Square. A phone, cards and a purse was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardai on 045884300.
