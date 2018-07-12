Gardaí in Naas investigating burglaries at Lawlor's Hotel and McAuley Place

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information on two burlgaries that took place in the town.

On Wednesday July 4 at approximately 5:30pm, a male entered McAuley Place community centre on the Sallins Road.

Access was gained through an open window, and two laptops and a digital camera were stolen.

On the same day between 10-10:15pm, a male entered Lawlor’s Hotel at Poplar Square. A phone, cards and a purse was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardai on 045884300.