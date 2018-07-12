Overcast and misty start to the day in Co. Kildare

It will be overcast and misty across much of County Kildare today.

Mostly dry today, Thursday, with just isolated light showers. Variable cloud amounts, with the best of sunnier breaks in the south of the province. Any morning mist and drizzle patches will soon clear. Top temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees, highest in the south. Winds will be light north to northeast in direction.

Met Eireann also say it will be dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. A few patches of mist will form in the near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees Celsius.